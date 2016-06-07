#TippyTuesday: A Safari chic style guide
Just because you’re headed to be one with the hippos and buffalos doesn’t mean you need to dress like one! In this #TippyTuesday video, Sharon Mundia and Susan Wong share their safari style guide...
Are you suffering bad breath? Try using coconut oil as mouthwash. With Ayurvedic origins dating back thousands of years, rinsing one’s mouth with coconut oil helps kill bacteria resulting in fresh breath, less plaque...
Sometimes your outfit needs just the right amount of personality to elevate it to the next level. Here’s a quick and simple way to jazz up your look without having to break the bank!...
Few things are as frustrating as suffering from a cold. The fatigue, the runny nose, the burning sensation… In today’s Tippy Tuesday, we share with you a nice herbal tea remedy to help you...
If you’re looking for a faster, easier way to get tasty chicken, then listen up! In today’s TippyTuesday episode, we show you an easy technique that will allow you to cook your chicken a...
If you happen to have a sweet tooth, you’re going to love this week’s Tippy Tuesday! We share with you a quick and easy snack that tastes just as good as it looks. Watch the...
We’ve all had the occasional attack of spots and dark scars left from mosquito bites, annoying acne, little injuries here and there and whole bunch of things that life throws at us. While there...
If you have a soft spot for beautifully organised things, cookies or home decor, then this video is going to make your day! Inspired by the gorgeous arrangement often spotted on Khloe Kardashian’s kitchen...
Picture this: You’ve got exactly 30 seconds to make it to the powder room because you need to pee so bad. So you get to your front door, reach into your bag and out...
Now the holiday season is near and entertaining guests will be more of a frequent thing, we thought to share with you an easy DIY project. If you love flowers as much as...