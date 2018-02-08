China steps into New York Fashion Week breach
Chen Peng is only 26 years old and yet his wildly original puffer coats have already adorned the likes of Rihanna and Lady Gaga. He’s showing his latest collection in New York in a...
Troubled French fashion house Lanvin is to be relaunched before the end of the year, with plans to expand into accessories and other luxury goods, the label told AFP on Tuesday. The oldest Paris...
Ashley Graham on Wednesday became the first plus-size model to walk on the New York runway for Michael Kors, who unveiled a collection full of opulent fur coats and monochrome looks. Graham, the 28-year-old...
“Don’t put your daughter on the stage,” Noel Coward, the great chronicler of the follies of fashion, once warned in his song “Mrs. Worthington”. His advice has not quite made it to the catwalk,...
Chanel pulled the curtain back on its Paris haute couture show Tuesday to reveal the secret life of its studios, where a small army of tailors, embroiderers and plumers turn out some of the...
US sporting goods giant Nike unveiled Wednesday its first shoe that ties itself, the HyperAdapt 1.0, which will go on sale at the end of 2016. Sensors at the heel level activate the lacing...
by Serisha Singh If you think gingham is reserved for picnics, prairies and pin-up girls, think again. This geometric print is back with a vengeance – spotted on the likes of Victoria Justice,...
Idris Elba says his Superdry fashion line is for the “24-hour” man. The 43-year-old star unveiled his debut autumn/winter menswear collection for the British clothing company at their flagship store on Regent Street in...
(Serisha Singh) Let’s face ,dressing an ever-expanding waistline and baby bump is no easy feat. Follow these simple fashion tips for pregnant women to ensure you look fab, whatever the occasion. Lay the right...
A-list designers broke new ground at New York Fashion week with innovative stagings led by wedding couturier to the stars Vera Wang, Polo by Ralph Lauren and Donna Karan. Wang, 65, one of America’s...