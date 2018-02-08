Category: Fashion

0

Editors Pick / Fashion

4 Jan, 2016

#Trends: Go for gingham fashion

by Serisha Singh   If you think gingham is reserved for picnics, prairies and pin-up girls, think again. This geometric print is back with a vengeance – spotted on the likes of Victoria Justice,...

0

Editors Pick / Fashion

17 Mar, 2015

Fashion tips for pregnant women

(Serisha Singh) Let’s face ,dressing an ever-expanding waistline and baby bump is no easy feat. Follow these simple fashion tips for pregnant women to ensure you look fab, whatever the occasion. Lay the right...

Subscribe

Enter your email address:

on Facebook

Twitter