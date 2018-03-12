Travel: Turkish Airlines now flies to Freetown, Sierra Leone

Share on Whatsapp

From the end of February, new direct flights to Freetown (Sierra Leone) from Istanbul will bring the total countries and destinations of Turkish Airlines to 121, and 301, respectively.

Turkish Airlines, which flies to more destinations in Africa than any other airline, marks another milestone in its international expansion with the launch of flights to Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.

With existing services to city–hubs of Accra, Lagos, Bamako, Conakry, Dakar, Abidjan, Cotonou, Douala, Yaounde, N’Djamena, Ougadougou, Niamey, Cape Town, Johannesburg and a lot more, the airlines now adds flights to Freetown as its 52nd destination in Africa.

The airline will operate its Freetown flights two times per week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The services will be providing a link between Istanbul Atatürk International Airport and the Lungi International Airport via Ouagadougou.

