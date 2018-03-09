Happy Birthday to… Sharon!!! | Our2Cents

by · March 9th, 2018

Shares

Guess what Our2Cents viewers, it’s Sharon Mundia’s birthday, well tomorrow!!!

Help us make Sharon’s day, week and year by sending her some birthday love!

Shares

Tags:

SUSAN WONG

Susan Wong is the Editor of Capital Lifestyle, a resident photographer, an award-winning journalist, radio presenter, full-time adventurer, long-time admirer of anything edible, and a spicy food athlete at Capital FM.

You may also like...

Subscribe

Enter your email address:

on Facebook

Twitter