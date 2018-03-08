NBO Film Festival to highlight best of African Cinema

Share on Whatsapp

Following the enthusiastic reception of the premiere edition, NBO Film Festival announces that the second edition will take place between the 27th March and the 1st April 2018.

The second edition of the festival will highlight the best of African Cinema, bringing together a splendid selection of films for the Nairobi’s audiences.

The NBO Film Fest is also proud to announce the Africa Premier of One Fine Day and Ginger Ink’s outstanding new film, SUPA MODO, directed by Likarion Wainaina. This film is a heartfelt and inspiring story about a young terminally ill girl who dreams of becoming a Superhero, and her entire village’s efforts to bring her dreams to life. It is an exhalant celebration of humanity and a must-see for family audiences everywhere.

The debut feature film by Kenyan director Likarion Wainaina celebrated its world premiere at the Generation Kplus section of the 68 Berlin International Film Festival, where it was honored with a Special Mention for an outstanding achievement.

The films Africa Premier will take place on the 27 March 2018 and open to Nairobi audiences on the 30 March 2018.

