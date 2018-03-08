Beyoncé teases new alter ego

Share on Whatsapp

Shares

Beyoncé has teased new music after appearing to unveil her latest alter ego.

The ‘Crazy In Love’ singer has gone under the musical creations Sasha Fierce, Yonce and Mrs. Carter in the past and she now has a guest verse alongside Future and her husband Jay Z on DJ Khaled’s new track ‘Top Off’, and it looks like it could be part of her continual reinvention as an artist.

As many eagle eyed fans have spotted on social media, the TIDAL streaming service listing for the single doesn’t list Beyoncé amongst the performers, instead simply referring to her as B.

One Twitter user pointed out: “Top off is not on Beyoncé’s ‘appears on’ tab on Tidal anymore. The song is on the page of the artist ‘B’ –“B” doesn’t have a picture yet & the only song “B” has is Top Off [sic]”

Others have speculation that Bey’s performance on the track – which sees her deliver a blistering rhyme – could be a hint that she’s taking over hip hop under her latest guise.

Showing off her own hip hop skills, she raps: “I’m the only lady here, still the realest n***a in the room. I break the internet, top two and I ain’t number two. My body, my ice, my cash, all real, I’m a triple threat. F**k it up and then leave, come back, f**k it up and leave again.”

It comes as Beyoncé prepares to make her Coachella Festival debut in California next month as she is set to headline the iconic music extravaganza on April 14 and 21.

She joins The Weeknd (April 13 and 20) and her ‘Walk On Water’ collaborator Eminem (15 and 22) at the top of the bill, which also includes the likes of SZA, Haim, Post Malone and Cardi B.

Source: Bang Showbiz

Shares

Share on Whatsapp