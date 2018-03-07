Rihanna to launch lingerie line

Share on Whatsapp

Shares

Rihanna is set to launch a lingerie line.

The 30-year-old singer has reportedly signed a deal with the online fashion subscription retailer, TechStyle – formerly known as JustFab – which will see her branching out from her successful Fenty Beauty line to launch a range of underwear for the company.

Although her publicist declined to comment on the deal, a source told WWD the collaboration with the ‘We Found Love’ hitmaker – who previously designed underwear for Emporio Armani – has been in the works for over a year, with samples already being produced.

Lloyd Grief – the president and chief executive officer of Los Angeles investment bank Grief & Co – speculated that TechStyle want to add another celebrity to their line of collaborations after already working with Kate Hudson as the co-founder of their successful brand Fabletics, and Kim Kardashian West as the co-founder of ShoeDazzle, which was established in 2009.

He said: “They’re of a size now that adding another brand, adding another category, would make sense to round out the product offering. What they want to do is show growth. The key to going public is having a growth track record or having growth in their windshield, not in the rearview mirror of the company so I’m sure the Rihanna brand play would be to convince the market that the company has strong growth ahead because IPOs are all about growth ahead.”

Rihanna is already dominating the fashion and beauty industry by designing a range of footwear for athleisure brand Puma, as well as launching her own beauty line Fenty Beauty which became an instant success after their products catered to all skin tones.

Speaking about her beauty range last year, the ‘Work’ hitmaker said she had “so much creative freedom” during the design process, and wanted to make sure she focused on a woman’s skin in order to highlight their beauty.

She said:

“I had so much freedom in creating whatever products I wanted to make, and whatever colours or shades, down to the fonts of the packaging.”

“Skin is the true key to a woman’s beauty.

“I think if you can make make-up look like skin, that’s the best.”

Shares

Share on Whatsapp