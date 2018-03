Share on Whatsapp

According to a new survey, 31 is the age when people spend the most money in their lifetime.

The new survey by credit checking firm ClearScore, found that people are more likely to get married, buy a house, have a child or go on a honeymoon at the age of 31.

Typically, ClearScore found that people will spend roughly around £43,000 during that year making it the most expensive age.

