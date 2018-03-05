What’s Hot: Top 10 Food Concepts

Share on Whatsapp

Every year, The National Restaurant Association releases its annual survey of 700 professional chefs – members of the American Culinary Federation – of their food and beverage trends at restaurants in the coming year.

The annual “What’s Hot” list gives a peak into which food, beverages and culinary concepts will be the new items on restaurant menus that everyone is talking about in 2018.

“Local, vegetable-forward, and ethnic-inspired menu items will reign supreme in the upcoming year. Guests are implementing these trends in their own lifestyles and want to see them reflected on restaurant menus. In response, chefs are creating more items in-house and turning to global flavors,” said Hudson Riehle, Senior Vice President of Research at the National Restaurant Association.

Here are the top 10 food concepts of 2018.

TOP 10 CONCEPT TRENDS

Hyper-local (e.g. restaurant gardens, onsite beer brewing, house-made items Chef-driven fast casual concepts Natural ingredients/clean menus Food waste reduction Veggie-centric/vegetable-forward cuisine (e.g. fresh produce is star of the dish) Environmental sustainability Locally sourced meat and seafood Locally sourced produce Simplicity/back to basics Farm/estate-branded items

