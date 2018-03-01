Share on Whatsapp

Created by co2auplancher to raise public awareness of energy-saving vehicles, since its launch, the app Salon Car Collector has grown ever more user-friendly.

Downloadable as a mobile app or available at the project’s mobile site, this year it is giving visitors to the Geneva International Motor Show a chance to win a Ford Mondeo Hybrid worth CHF 39,900 in the prize draw by just sending in six photos of energy-efficient cars.

Salon Car Collector will list all the cars at the motor show that meet the co2auplancher criteria and feature a floor plan making it easy for users of the app to track them down. Visitors can also find the show’s official magazine in this app as well as getting an idea of all the types of co2auplanche-rapproved models available in Switzerland.

Energy efficiency: a growing trend

“Year in, year out, the Geneva International Motor Show reflects the latest developments in the automotive industry, and energy efficiency is very much part of that”, says Thomas Weiss, a mobility specialist at the Swiss Federal Office of Energy. “The motor show and SwissEnergy have been working together successfully for a number of years now. SwissEnergy has been invited to be a presenting partner for the third time at the 2018 edition, where it will highlight the diversity of energy-efficient vehicles.”

co2auplancher’s presence at the Geneva International Motor Show is supported by Union Pétrolière, which will also be at the event this year, showcasing an awareness campaign focusing on hydrogen.

