Drones, designer bags and the unforgettably detailed Dolce & Gabbana runway show

by · February 28th, 2018

There’s no denying that over the years, fashion and technology have found ways to blend into each other and elevate our fashion experiences. With the rise of smart accessories and fabrics, it was only a matter of time before drones replaced models down the runway.

And that’s exactly what happened at the Dolce and Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2018 show.

The luxury house debuted their designer bags to a cheering audience through remote-controlled drones. This visual feast dominated social media, proving that the devil is in the detail.

Eight drones hovered over the runway displaying beautiful, structured, jewel-encrusted handbags after which models followed to display the Autumn/Winter ready-to-wear collection.

Sharon Mundia

Sharon Mundia is the author of the award-winning, personal style blog, This Is Ess. As a fashion fanatic, beauty lover and home decor enthusiast, she will leave you wanting to revamp your closet, home and life in general.

