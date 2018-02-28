Drones, designer bags and the unforgettably detailed Dolce & Gabbana runway show

Share on Whatsapp

There’s no denying that over the years, fashion and technology have found ways to blend into each other and elevate our fashion experiences. With the rise of smart accessories and fabrics, it was only a matter of time before drones replaced models down the runway.

And that’s exactly what happened at the Dolce and Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2018 show.

The luxury house debuted their designer bags to a cheering audience through remote-controlled drones. This visual feast dominated social media, proving that the devil is in the detail.

Eight drones hovered over the runway displaying beautiful, structured, jewel-encrusted handbags after which models followed to display the Autumn/Winter ready-to-wear collection.

