What’s Hot: Top 20 Food Trends

Every year, The National Restaurant Association releases its annual survey of 700 professional chefs – members of the American Culinary Federation – of their food and beverage trends at restaurants in the coming year.

The annual “What’s Hot” list gives a peak into which food, beverages and culinary concepts will be the new items on restaurant menus that everyone is talking about in 2018.

Here are the top 20 food trends of 2018.

TOP 20 FOOD TRENDS

New cuts of meat (e.g. shoulder tender, oyster steak, Vegas Strip Steak, Merlot cut) House-made condiments Street food-inspired dishes (e.g. tempura, kabobs, dumplings, pupusas) Ethnic-inspired breakfast items (e.g. chorizo scrambled eggs, coconut milk pancakes) Sustainable seafood Healthful kids’ meals Vegetable carb substitutes (e.g. cauliflower rice, zucchini spaghetti) Uncommon herbs (e.g. chervil, lovage, lemon balm, papalo) Authentic ethnic cuisine Ethnic spices (e.g. harissa, curry, peri peri, ras el hanout, shichimi) Peruvian cuisine House-made/artisan pickles Heritage-breed meats Thai-rolled ice cream African flavors Ethnic-inspired kids’ dishes (e.g. tacos, teriyaki, sushi) Donuts with non-traditional filling (e.g. liqueur, Earl Grey cream) Gourmet items in kids’ meals Ethnic condiments (e.g. sriracha, sambal, chimichurri, gochujang, zhug) Ancient grains (e.g. kamut, spelt, amaranth, lupin)

