TAG Heuer plans unique exhibition at Geneva International Motor Show

Following the success of the three previous exhibitions, TAG Heuer is organizing for the fourth consecutive year a unique exhibition of exceptional cars as part of the Geneva International Motor Show, which will be held from 8th to 18th March 2018.

TAG Heuer is the only watch brand with a booth at the motor show, and this will be the perfect opportunity to showcase the new watches of the 2018 collection, as well as to announce new collaborations in the automotive industry.

TAG Heuer’s close ties with the world of motor racing really need no introduction. The brand has built, consolidated and driven this bond forward to an unprecedented level of performance, with the creation of chronographs which have pushed the boundaries of timing accuracy – 1/10th, 1/100th, 1/1000th and 5/10,000th of a second. Don’t forget Heuer was the first watch brand to partner with a professional pilot, Jo Siffert.

To illustrate this prestigious heritage, TAG Heuer will be creating an exceptional 1000-m2 stand, which will feature magnificent vehicles, such as the showcars of the “Red Bull Racing – TAG Heuer Showcar” and the “Formula E Showcar”.

Throughout the show, the stand will feature five exclusive racing simulators, a bar open to the public, two VIP lounges, a large screen and a box with the new “Samsung Gear VR” presenting the various TAG Heuer worlds.

To complete the installation, there will be a brand-new pop-up store where visitors can enjoy the TAG Heuer boutique experience. This pop-up boutique will carry the new TAG Heuer watch collection, including the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 and the brand new 41, as well as the recent re-issue of the legendary Monaco with its famous square blue dial featuring a left-hand crown.

