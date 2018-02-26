Travel: Saudi Arabia announces over 5000 events for 2018

Share on Whatsapp

Shares

Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) will host an unprecedented number of events in the Kingdom this year, with more than 5,000 live shows, festivals and concerts planned in 56 cities across all regions.

With their sights set to become a global entertainment hub, Saudi Arabia’s 2018 calendar is the most diverse line-up of live entertainment ever seen in Saudi Arabia, ranging from musicals and shows for all the family, to stand-up comedy and live performances from some of the biggest names in global music. The announcement was made at a special event in Riyadh in the presence of His Excellency Ahmed Bin Aqeel Al Khatib, Chairman of the Board, and the CEO of GEA, Eng. Faisal Bafarat, alongside a number of Excellencies and esteemed guests.

His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Al Khatib, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority said: “The GEA is taking accelerated steps towards enhancing lifestyle in all regions of Saudi Arabia by providing rich and diverse entertainment options and experiences for people to enjoy. GEA contributes directly to the objectives of the Quality of Life programme, which aims to achieve a thriving economy and a vibrant society in which citizens and residents enjoy a better quality of life.”

He revealed that the entertainment sector needs SAR 267 billion of investment to build entertainment infrastructure in all regions of the Kingdom, and investment in infrastructure between 2017 and 2030 is expected to contribute SAR 18 billion per year to Saudi Arabia’s GDP, with consumer spending estimated to reach SAR 36 billion by 2030.

The 2018 entertainment line-up highlights which include 55 headline events alongside thousands of events hosted by private organisers, municipalities and governorates that will be supported by GEA, and will feature performances from some of the world’s most celebrated artists.

Shares

Share on Whatsapp