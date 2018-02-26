Are dry sheet masks worth the hype?

Share on Whatsapp

Perhaps aficionado would be a bit of a stretch when it comes to describing my affinity for masks but it’s safe to say that I’m very enthusiastic about slapping on a good old mask and waiting 15 minutes for it to work its magic as I read a book.

In the past, I’ve tried organic clay masks, wet sheet masks, magnetic ones, homemade ones and the occasional multi-mask too. And yet I can’t wrap my head around the thought of a dry sheet mask – I guess you could say I’m a bit skeptical where they’re concerned because last I checked, masks (and skincare products in general) tend to have a dewy or soggy feel to them.

According to reviews, these felt-like masks may be dry to the touch but after 15 minutes on, they leave your skin feeling noticeably softer and more moisturized thanks to the solid plant oils infused into them.

From what I can tell, dry sheet masks are great because:

You don’t have to worry about a goopy mess – which also leads me to my second point; Once opened, you don’t have to worry about their shelf life and in fact, some can be used up to three times. They tend to be more potent with a high concentrate of active ingredients.

Basically, the water-based masks we’re used to might be great but they while they contain 70% – 80% water, dry sheet masks might just be the answers to all our skin prayers due to their potency.

I’m currently on the hunt for some good dry sheet masks and with a friend headed to Korea in the next couple of days, you can rest assured there will be a review coming your way soon. So stay tuned.

