SUSAN WONG

Susan Wong is the Editor of Capital Lifestyle, a resident photographer, an award-winning journalist, radio presenter, full-time adventurer, long-time admirer of anything edible, and a spicy food athlete at Capital FM.

  • Jackno

    Risk factors associated with prevalent HIV-1 infection among pregnant women in Rwanda. National University of Rwanda-Johns …
    “This study evaluated risk factors associated with prevalent HIV-1 infection among pregnant women in a semi-rural but densely populated area surrounding the town of Butare in Rwanda. … Factors associated with higher seroprevalence of HIV-1 included …
    …partners were circumcised”

    The numbers show, that HIV transmission was more prevalent among the circumcised. Rwanda (3.5% v 2.1%)

    So let me get this straight, you have a country that circumcision is a risk factor (higher % (3.5%) or circumcised men have HIV as comp[ared to natural men (2.1%), and the data shows circumcised men are infecting women with HIV at a higher rate and you want more men to join that club?

You may also like...

Subscribe

Enter your email address:

on Facebook

Twitter