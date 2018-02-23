5 Spices and herbs that work like magic on your skin

Share on Whatsapp

Shares

Who’s ready to eat their way into glowing skin?! Get ready for a kick because you’ll need to pack on the spices too.

By now we’re well versed on the importance of diet when it comes to vegetables, fruits and supplements and how they impact your skin. But what about spices?

In a world where youthful, glowing, healthy skin is packaged and sold for tens of thousands of shillings by skincare brands, what if we found simple ways to achieve this by just heading into our kitchen?

Here are 5 spices that are packed with antioxidants, nutrients

Turmeric

When it comes to spices, turmeric is the Empress of them all. It has strong antioxidant, brightening and healing properties that make it ideal to also use topically but could also be ingested to reap from its benefits even further.

Popularly used in Indian cuisine, this spice is great if you’re looking to treat dark spots. Mix it with lemon juice and spot correct those problem areas. Leave it on for about 10 minutes then rinse off! It’s also been known to reduce the appearance of stretch marks so get mixing, ladies and gents.

Here’s a quick recipe to making turmeric tea which is ideal if you’re looking to ingest the benefits and maybe treat a cold while you’re in the process.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon not only brings out the warmth of flavours in your meals but it’s also loaded with antioxidants! It’s said to have more antioxidants than half a cup of blueberries so you might want to keep this spice close to you.

This unlikely spice may be used as a pesticide and to lower bad cholesterol but it’s also a strong contender when it comes to producing a natural flush. You can add half a teaspoon to your tea or coffee to benefit from it’s potent powers.

Chamomile

Known for its soothing, sleep-inducing effect, this herb also has anti-inflammatory properties that are great for those moments when you’re dealing with sensitive, irritated skin. Steep a chamomile tea bag in hot water and once it’s cooled down, place it on your irritated areas for it to work its magic.

And once you’re done, make sure to drink the tea and let yourself drift off to a deep sleep!

Green Tea

Let’s face it, green tea is an acquired taste and your first sip can feel like an assault on your tastebuds! But its benefits far outweigh what difficulties you might have moving past that first sip. Trust me.

It’s packed with catechins which essentially slow down the aging process and help you achieve youthful glowing skin. If you really want to improve your skin (and your health in general) you’ll want to increase the amount of green teas you’re taking because second to water, there’s no other drink packed with as many health benefits.

It’s also great to reduce puffiness so don’t throw away that tea bag out too quick.

Ginger

This spice definitely has a kick to it and they same can be said for it’s effects – in a study published in 2014, ginger was actually compared to drugs for it’s pain-relief effects! Ginger extracts have strong anti-inflammatory properties and can help soothe breakouts and inflammation.

You can either drink it up or apply it topically by cutting up the root into slices and applying it on affected areas.

Here’s a simple, tasty juice recipe.

Shares

Share on Whatsapp