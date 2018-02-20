How to practice gratitude | Our2Cents

by · February 20th, 2018

Shares

Gratitude is such a powerful emotion, and the benefits of practicing gratitude are nearly endless.

According to research, people who regularly practice gratitude by taking time to notice and reflect upon the things they’re thankful for experience more positive emotions, feel more alive, sleep better, express more compassion and kindness, and even have stronger immune systems.

In today’s episode of Our2Cents, Sharon Mundia and Susan Wong share a few tips on how they’ve been striving to practice gratitude daily.

Shares

Tags:

SUSAN WONG

Susan Wong is the Editor of Capital Lifestyle, a resident photographer, an award-winning journalist, radio presenter, full-time adventurer, long-time admirer of anything edible, and a spicy food athlete at Capital FM.

You may also like...

Subscribe

Enter your email address:

on Facebook

Twitter