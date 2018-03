Share on Whatsapp

The multi-talented indie pop musician and performing artiste, Idd Aziz, from Kenya drops a sizzling hot new video ‘Vale’.

A bonafide love song with a very romantic allure that resonates with anyone who has ever fallen in love, ‘Vale’ is written and performed by Idd Aziz, and produced by Jesse Bukindu.

