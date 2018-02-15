Sandstorm Kenya launch special edition bags with French brand

February 15th, 2018

Our very own longstanding, classic leather bag brand, Sandstorm Kenya, has a new look ladies and gentlemen and we have France’s Château Rouge district to thank for that!

Having started off by making luxury tents, Sandstorm’s move to create beautifully, hand-crafted bags have surely paid off over the years and this collaboration is a testament to that. They took their signature leather and canvas fabric and swapped them for printed wax material to create this collection with French brand, Maison Château Rouge.

Established in 2015 by two brothers of African descent, Maison Chateau Rouge has quickly gained reputation in France as the new, hip brand bringing texture and print into the fashionable streets of Chateau Rouge, a neighbourhood famous for it’s African residents and culture.

The launch was held 7th February, at the Alchemist, Nairobi, and showcased the capsule collection featuring backpacks, duffel bags, bucket bags and organizer wallets.

