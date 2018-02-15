Danielle Herrington becomes third black woman to be on Sports Illustrated cover

Share on Whatsapp

Shares

Danielle Herrington is “beyond speechless” after she was chosen as the cover girl for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The 24-year-old beauty has taken to her Instagram account to reflect on her success, thanking the magazine for their support and to dedicate the cover to “all the young girls out there”.

Alongside a photograph of the magazine cover, Danielle wrote: “THANK YOU @si_swimsuit for having me on your COVER. This is my first cover ever and I am beyond speechless!

“I dedicate this to all the young girls out there. Work hard, surround yourself with good people who believe in you and your DREAMS WILL COME TRUE!

“To @mj_day and your amazing team at @si_swimsuit #FamilyForever, thank you!

“To my my parents, family and friends, I LOVE YOU, thank you!

“To my agent @sandrasperka thank you for not only being the best agent, but also my mentor and friend! (sic)”

The Compton-born star also urged her followers to pursue their own life ambitions.

She wrote: “I am the luckiest and most grateful girl DREAM BIG. WORK HARD. BE RESPECTFUL. LOVE EACH OTHER. OWN IT! (sic)”

In another Instagram post, Danielle paid a special tribute to MJ Day, who is the Editor of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue.

Alongside a snap of them stood side-by-side, she said: “The woman behind it all, the legendary @mj_day. THANK YOU for believing in me and for making my dreams come true. You make so many visions come to life and are the force behind so many empires. Thanks for everything!!!!#WomenEmpowerWomen #OWNIT (sic)”

Shares

Share on Whatsapp