Safaricom launches SONGA Music Streaming Service

Share on Whatsapp

Shares

Dubbed “SONGA by Safaricom,” the newly launched all-inclusive music streaming service offers a wide variety of music to consumers and serves as an additional platform for artistes to sell their music.

The streaming service app, available on Android mobile devices, will provide one-touch access for music across all major genres giving subscribers convenience of listening to their favorite music on their smartphones. The app curates, codifies and classifies vernacular, local music and a world class international music catalogue with over 2 million songs from over 400,000 artistes. The app also offers online and offline play, track and full album downloads, playlist creation and an ability to share links with other subscribers.

The service has concluded agreements with major international and African labels and aggregators including Sony Music Entertainment, Africori, Africha, Ngoma, Expedia and is at an advanced stage of negotiation with other major labels.

Available music includes songs by Wizkid, Camila Cabello, Usher, Chris Brown, Beyonce, Davido and local hit artistes such as Sauti Sol, Mercy Masika, Nyashinski, and Eric Wainana among others.

Shares

Share on Whatsapp