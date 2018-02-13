Pink-coloured chocolate for Valentine’s Day?

Share on Whatsapp

80 years after the launch of White chocolate as the third type after Dark and Milk, Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, revealed the fourth type in chocolate ‘Ruby,’ which is made from the Ruby cocoa bean.

Ruby chocolate has an intense taste and characteristic reddish color that results in a natural pink hue.The Ruby bean is unique because the fresh berry-fruitiness and color precursors are naturally present. The cocoa beans are sourced from different regions of the world.

The invention of Ruby chocolate is the work of global R&D centers of Barry Callebaut, based in France and Belgium – part of a global network of 28 R&D centers- , the Jacobs University, and over 175 years of expertise in sourcing and manufacturing.

The fourth type in chocolate offers a totally new taste experience, which is not bitter, milky or sweet, but a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness. To create Ruby chocolate no berries or berry flavor, nor color, is added.

If you’re looking for a unique gift for Valentine’s Day, Ruby chocolate is definitely it!

