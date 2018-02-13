Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o debuts Nakia Twitter Emoji

Share on Whatsapp

Shares

The long-awaited Marvel film, Black Panther, is now the most-tweeted movie of 2018 ahead of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” coming in second place and “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” coming in third.

Ahead of its February 16 release, the first screening of Black Panther in Africa was held at Prestige Plaza, Nairobi, Kenya to a bevy of media personalities, key opinion leaders, and members of the film industry in the country on Saturday, six days prior to the official premiere.

Organized by the film’s distributor in East and West Africa, excited moviegoers anxiously walked into the cinema to the enthusiastic beats of drummers from Burundi.

To say that fans were ready is an understatement. After breaking the record for being the most-tweeted movie worldwide, fans continue to share their excitement for Black Panther, which is not just a superhero movie, but rather a ground-breaking cultural event.

On Monday, Twitter and Marvel continued to feed the hype with the release of Black Panther-themed emojis, including #BlackPanther, #Killmonger, #Nakia, #Okoye and #Shuri.

Proud to debut the official #Nakia Twitter Emoji!! I cheered when I found out this was happening… #BlackPantherSoCute #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/MbCAd7qdUA — Lupita Nyong’o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 12, 2018

Shares

Share on Whatsapp