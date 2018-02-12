Spice Girls plan global talent show

Share on Whatsapp

The Spice Girls are planning a global TV talent show.

The ‘Wannabe’ hitmakers – comprising Victoria Beckham, Mel B,Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner – recently confirmed they are reuniting to work on new projects, and it has now been claimed they will be looking to put together a new girlband with a televised audition process.

Their original manager, Simon Fuller, is putting together the idea for the show, and is keen to look for members in places including the UK, US, Japan, China and Australia.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Simon has been formulating this girlband idea for over two years. He wants to create an international band.

“For example, one member will be selected from China, another from India and then someone will be from the UK.

“The plan is to bring people together and add some diversity to the charts.”

Though the Spice Girls will have input into the auditions, they won’t all be on the judging panel at the same time.

The insider explained: “Simon has formulated the idea of a TV talent show — based loosely on Take That’s ‘Let It Shine’ which featured Gary Barlow as a judge — which will have a panel that includes one or more of the girls.

“There will then be contributions from the other members depending on where it is being filmed.

“Geri has said she wouldn’t be able to commit to judging for six weeks in China but could appear in London or America.

“Meetings have taken place with Nickelodeon about the show.

“Geri, Mel B, Mel C and Emma have had experience of being on TV talent panels but this would be a first for Victoria.”

The ‘Stop’ singers are also in negotiations for their own clothing line, which would be masterminded by Victoria.

The source said: “It’s likely that any range will be sold in a high street store like H&M.

“The idea is for it to be very cool and a nod to their past looks rather than copies of the girls’ famous outfits.

“If it does go ahead, naturally Victoria will be in full control.”

News of the new projects comes after 43-year-old Victoria denied she and her bandmates will be heading out on tour.

She said: “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour. It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely. There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming. But this [fashion] is what I do.”

