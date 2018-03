Share on Whatsapp

South African actress, singer and TV presenter, and household name Nandi Madida, made her New York Fashion Week debut on Saturday.

Her fashion label Colour by Nandi Madida, in collaboration with designer Josh Patron, showcased “The Power Suit” Autumn/Winter 2018 collection that made a statement about female empowerment, femininity, and her heritage – giving birth to a chic modern African queen.

