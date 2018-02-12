New luxury Dubai apartments take resort living to new heights

Share on Whatsapp

A new generation of distinctive luxury residential apartments is set to uplift the Dubai residential market and take resort living to new luxury heights.

For the first time, discerning buyers can purchase their own piece of Atlantis heritage with the arrival of The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, located on the crescent of The Palm in Dubai. The new property includes homes with direct access to the enviable facilities of Atlantis, The Palm, within the first ‘Super Prime’ branded residences in the Dubai residential market.

Enhancing the landscape of Dubai, the luxurious 43-story building will offer 231 residential homes comprised of two, three, four and five-bedroom residences including Skycourts, Penthouses and Garden Suites, ranging from 1,434 to 17,088 square feet. The project houses more than 90 swimming pools in total. A hotel component in the west wing of the property will see the addition of a further 795 guest rooms and suites.

The property provides a world of design ‘firsts.’ NYC’s Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) designed the exterior, while the interiors of each luxe residence have been designed by Paris-based Sybille de Margerie, redefining the leisure residential experience in Dubai. Handmade artwork can also be custom-made exclusively for residences. Hotel guest room and suite interiors are being designed by London-based GA Design. David Mexico Design Group, renowned for creating a new paradigm in architecture and design, has created Dubai’s newest icon, a sky-high infinity Sky Pool, elevated at 295-feet. Similarly, another ground level central water feature encompasses jaw-dropping fire and water elements by Californian master creators, WET Design.

Residents can choose from 82 individual layouts, each providing ceiling heights of up to 3 metres, each with water views. Custom closets and bespoke fittings feature throughout the property, ensuring each apartment is true to its owner’s personal requirements. Kitchens feature a combination of white quartz and marble counter tops, Gaggenau and Miele appliances with handcrafted storage units. Many of the residences have their own terraced gardens with private infinity pools. Within the development four exquisite Penthouses provide their own unique specification palette.

Guests and residents will be able to enjoy a variety of exclusive amenities and services at The Royal Atlantis, from private parking, 24-hour concierge, residents only gym, spa and indoor and outdoor pools, to upscale retail boutiques catering to the needs of the luxury goods aficionado. The property’s own Sky Pool with a variety of cutting-edge experiences alongside the ultimate Beach Club will provide optimum privacy. Its Sky Pool & Lounge will redefine entertainment in Dubai with infinity pools and private cabanas, which transform at night into a spectacular playground in which to dine and socialize. An in-resort Givenchy Spa offers exquisite traditional and holistic practices, fused with modern spa therapies, as well as a premium fitness centre.

Residences at The Royal Atlantis will open in late-2019.

