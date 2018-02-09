Chef Bongkoch ‘Bee’ Satongun awarded Asia’s Best Female Chef 2018

by · February 9th, 2018

Shares

PHOTO: https://www.theworlds50best.com/

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2018 kicks-off with Thai chef, Bee Satongun, being revealed as elit® Vodka Asia’s Best Female Chef.

Chef Satongun of Paste in Bangkok, hopes to elevate Thai cuisine to a higher level.

In an interview with The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, receiving the news that she had been voted as the 2018 elit® Vodka Asia’s Best Female Chef came as a total surprise to Satongun. “I didn’t expect to win this award at all,” she says. “It’s good news for the restaurant and for Thailand, so that people can keep discovering the wonders of elevated Thai food and its flavours don’t get lost forever.”

For all of the other awards, tune in to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2018 live from Macao on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

Shares

Tags:

SUSAN WONG

Susan Wong is the Editor of Capital Lifestyle, a resident photographer, an award-winning journalist, radio presenter, full-time adventurer, long-time admirer of anything edible, and a spicy food athlete at Capital FM.

  • mukusya maundu

    Burrows is a GREAT writer!

  • Gabby

    Presidential material down: A president brings legislation that benefits the people and revises that which is aging by offering the vision and the lead and/or introducing these himself or through proxy. This guy did all this and therefore was presidential material in my books……..

You may also like...

Subscribe

Enter your email address:

on Facebook

Twitter