Chef Bongkoch ‘Bee’ Satongun awarded Asia’s Best Female Chef 2018

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2018 kicks-off with Thai chef, Bee Satongun, being revealed as elit® Vodka Asia’s Best Female Chef.

Chef Satongun of Paste in Bangkok, hopes to elevate Thai cuisine to a higher level.

In an interview with The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, receiving the news that she had been voted as the 2018 elit® Vodka Asia’s Best Female Chef came as a total surprise to Satongun. “I didn’t expect to win this award at all,” she says. “It’s good news for the restaurant and for Thailand, so that people can keep discovering the wonders of elevated Thai food and its flavours don’t get lost forever.”

For all of the other awards, tune in to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2018 live from Macao on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

