21 Fun (and sexy!) questions to ask your partner

Add a little spark to your relationship! Wait for the kids to fall asleep and ask your spouse these fun and sexy questions …

Sometimes even the best love can use a boost or a reset button. There’s no better solution for that than some comic relief. If you ever played 20 questions, it’s the same idea. This time, use these 21 questions just for your spouse. You have to answer, too! The answers will have you laughing and feeling closer to each other in no time.

1. What actor or actress would play you in a movie about your life?

2. Who would play your love interest (that is, you)?

3. If you had to go a week without your phone, what would you miss the most about it?

4. Have you ever laughed so hard you peed in your pants?

5. If you woke up tomorrow as the opposite sex, what would be the top three things you’d do?

6. Would you rather endure childbirth or wear high heels for an entire day?

7. What was your first impression of me?

8. Would you rather use whipped cream or hot fudge?

9. What do you think is your best physical feature?

10. What do you think is my best physical feature?

11. If you could be on any reality TV show, which one would it be?

12. Have you ever obsessed over anything? (toys, movies, projects, people, problems)

13. If I handed you Ksh100,000 right now, what would you do with it?

14. What were your nicknames growing up, including the ones you didn’t want to stick?

15. Do you check me out when I walk away?

16. If I let you dress me, what would I wear out on our next date?

17. Would you ever role play in bed?

18. Yoga pants or skirts?

19. What is the most sensitive part of your body?

20. Do you think you’re a good kisser?

21. Is there a memory you have of me that always makes you laugh?

