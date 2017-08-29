Who’s flying to Kenya’s Diani Beach for their #SafarilinkJourney? | Our2Cents

Share on Whatsapp

It’s time to get inspired to travel again! This episode Wanjira Longauer joined Susan Wong on an epic adventure along Kenya’s coast!

We asked you to comment on the YouTube video, and using #SafarilinkJourney on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, tell us which Safarilink destination you’d like to visit and how long is the flight from Wilson Airport! Now it’s time to announce the winners!

If you’d like to enjoy our experience, get in touch with the good people, below:

ACTIVITIES

Quest Kiteboarding https://www.facebook.com/questkiteboarding/

Tribe Watersports https://www.facebook.com/TribeWatersports/

Charlie Claw’s https://www.facebook.com/charlieclaws/

ACCOMMODATION

Jacaranda Indian Ocean Beach Resort http://www.jacarandahotels.com

Vipingo Ridge http://www.vipingoridge.com/

Who won?

WINNERS OF THE HAMPERS

Monnie Noniot

Soniah Jasmine

Charlene Wendo

Jaya Kisina

WINNER OF 2 RETURN FLIGHTS TO DIANI (exclusive of taxes)

Barbara Nyawira

Congratulations! If you’re a winner, please email us with your contact details to [email protected]

