Share on Whatsapp

Shares

Few things are as frustrating as suffering from a cold.

The fatigue, the runny nose, the burning sensation…

In today’s Tippy Tuesday, we share with you a nice herbal tea remedy to help you fight that cold! All you need is a quick trip to your pantry and several cups later, you should be feeling a little better.

Feel free to leave a comment sharing what herbal remedies work for you – especially any that might have come from your mum!

Watch the video below:

Shares

Share on Whatsapp