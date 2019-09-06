We should all embrace the Building Bridges Initiative

Shares

The quote “Build bridges, not walls” is perhaps one of the most often used phrases in political discourse. At its foundation is an axiom that almost everybody can concede has more than a kernel of truth to it.

While walls are exclusive, bridges are inclusive.

We use bridges to get from one point to another, denoting flexibility, or allowing someone to join us in engagement and fraternity.

Perhaps the greatest difference between the two is that while we put up a wall to an enemy, we can and should build bridges to opponents.

No two Kenyans, regardless of their background and outlook, should see the other as an enemy.

For far too long, unfortunately, we have separated ourselves by ethnicity, tribe or religion. We have built walls around our identities and kept others out. Our identities should be a source of pride for what they are, and not what they are not.

Even in politics, sometimes we have allowed leaders to define the agenda as to what, or rather who, they stand against, rather than what they stand for.

In the last elections, NASA, like CORD before it, was formed from amongst parties which had little in common except their desire for the presidency. They rallied around a position that was simply anti-Jubilee and wished to remove Uhuru Kenyatta from State House.

Our politics has been far too oppositional to the point of massive bloodshed and enmity, and we are desperate for someone from among our elected leaders to show us a different path.

Breaking this cycle of opposition was none other than President Uhuru Kenyatta himself.

He didn’t see his opposition as an enemy, but merely opponents.

When he won the elections, he began building bridges which gave the momentum to the handshake and is now officially known as the Building Bridges Initiative.

Reaching out to his political opponent, he built a bridge and invited Raila Odinga to form a partnership, not against something, but for something.

Whereas most alliances in Kenya’s turbulent political history have been about ascending the presidency and dominating Parliament, the Building Bridges Initiative was about the future of Kenya. It put politics second to progress, development and growth.

Through its leadership of Uhuru and Raila, it set an example for other Kenyans to have confidence in building bridges with and between other communities and look forward to securing a better future rather than be beholden to the ties that bind our past

It is a tremendously optimistic and unique movement and has begun to redefine how Kenyans see politics and politicians, as well as how they interact across tribal and ethnic lines.

Nevertheless, there are sadly those who are still stuck in the old paradigm of seeking enemies and building walls.

There are those that see in this positive movement something that could hamper their electoral chances and they seek to put a spanner in the works. They seek to reconstruct the walls that they built their careers on, even if it is against the interests of the nation and its people.

Those that see the alliances of former political opponents now standing side by side as a threat, are only selfishly worried about their own future and not the 50 million Kenyans that can only gain by the Building Bridges Initiative.

Fortunately, in the main, they are open and honest about it and couch their opposition to the initiative and alliance in partisan political terms, playing to their respective galleries firm in the knowledge that there remains a hard core of supporters suspended in the past.

However, for the overwhelming majority of Kenyans, we should embrace this post-partisan politics. We cannot complain about the sickness in our politics that can lead to hatred and bloodshed and then dismiss an initiative which is making a ground-breaking and honest attempt to break free from it.

We should not allow ourselves to be swayed by those who wish to burn the bridge that Uhuru built and bring us all down with it.

The President showed us a new way of doing things in our great land and we should help him secure the foundations of these bridges so that no one can destroy it again and return us to our communal and political fortresses with their high walls and insular thinking.

Mr Mugolla comments on topical issues.

E-mail: bmugolla@gmail.com

