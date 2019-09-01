Special economic zones as tipping points; lessons from yonder

Shares

Special economic zones are potential powerhouses portending immense promises for economic turn-around if done right. Consider the example of Jinan Innovation Zone in China’s Shandong Province.

Jinan is the capital city of Shandong Province—a partner to Germany’s famed Bavaria region—whose population stands at 100 million. In the early 1900s Germany played a big role in building train stations, railways, cinemas and other key infrastructure in Jinan. The innovation zone itself measures 10.423 km² and is home to 8.6 million inhabitants.

Also known as the city of springs, Jinan is the centre for politics, culture, economy, education, transportation, science and technology in Shandong, China’s third-biggest economic province. With an airport boasting daily direct flights to major world capitals, connected to Qingdao harbour and located 1.5 hours to Beijing and 3.5 to Shanghai by speed train, Jinan is a unique hub in China.

Jinan has 43 universities with the Shandong University as its best. The innovation zone embraced Germany’s unique “Dual-System” vocational training system, ostensibly to provide foreign companies relevant skills, aptitudes and talents.

In comparison, Jinan has significantly lower operational cost levels than many other big cities in China. On average Jinan offers as low as 60-70% lower operational costs than most big cities in China as result of which residents enjoy lower home and office rental as well as production costs. Similarly, Jinan offers lower living costs, construction costs, land use rights, ad infinitum.

With such enviable attributes, it is no wonder that Jinan Innovation Zone has one of the highest economic growth rates in China with two digits in recent years. Worth noting is that registration of companies in the Zone takes a day only, a fact that has attracted many foreign companies that have settled there in their numbers.

In recent times, Kenya has also embraced the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) as part of her efforts to shore up her economy through attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Consequently the Government has designated certain locations as hosts to pioneering SEZs.

The Special Economic Zones Act (2015) provides for exemption from all existing taxes and duties payable under the Customs and Excise Act, Income Tax Act, East African Community Customs Management Act and Value Added Tax (VAT) Act on all SEZ transactions.

With the May 22, 2018 gazettement of Tatu City as a SEZ, firms in the mixed-use real estate project will be exempt from expenses such as VAT, income tax, both custom and excise duties, stamp duty, and work permit quotas. Alongside, foreign firms operating in SEZs have also been given a tax allowance on buildings and cost of machinery. In addition, they will operate free from export duty and import declaration fees for both exported and imported goods.

The Tatu SEZ will be based on 457 acres of the city’s 4,733.7 acres. This special designation has the potential of attracting the big boys in manufacturing, trade and commerce. Already, over 20 local and international production firms have signed up for the zone’s industrial park. The latter has already attracted more than $500 million worth of investment from several firms including Dormans, Kim-Fay, Chandaria Industries, Chinese gas cylinder maker Tianlong Cylinder, Unilever and Maxam (Heineken).

For Tatu, the SEZ is a boon to her industrial, commercial and residential developments. The firms signed up thus far will benefit tremendously from the urban infrastructural synergy created by Tatu City’s concept of a city within a city. The initiative will accelerate economic growth through FDI in Kenya’s built infrastructure and attract firms that have hitherto avoided setting up shop in Kenya.

Essentially, the Kenya government’s SEZ strategy targets industries, agro-processing plants, and value addition initiatives with the aim of processing Kenya’s local produce. A good example is tea and coffee, most of which are exported mainly to Europe and Asia, from where it is blended and packaged. Well managed, products processed at SEZs could earn the country double revenues. In addition, it is envisaged that the SEZs will create 6.5 million jobs over the next five years.

Unlike the moribund Export Processing Zones (EPZs), SEZs will be a game-changer in Africa’s social and economic development. According to the Tax Justice Network, a Kenyan lobby group, Kenya was losing up to $100 million (over Sh10 billion) from the EPZs.

Kenya’s establishment of SEZs will be a boon to her economy particularly because they, unlike the EPZs, are set up in locations that offer multiple advantages.



Oduk is the commercial sales manager at Tatu City

