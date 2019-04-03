Open letter to President Kenyatta

Shares

Mr President,

My name is Francis Mureithi, a youth, a businessman, a hard working Kenyan who participates fully and passionately in nation building. However I am a very aggrieved Kenyan who is currently having a very bad experience with the current state of our nation.

Mr President in every war, we must have casualties. This war on corruption and anti-counterfeit goods is a lose-lose game and the largest casualties in this case are the people of Kenya and the Kenyan Government. This leads me to ask the following questions:

1. The Big Four Agenda is far from each achievement two years down the line, all projects have remained to be just paperwork, WHY?

2. The farmers are crying all over with their produce rotting in the silos, WHY?

3. Importers, traders and manufacturers are no longer in business, WHY?

4. Many banks are barely operating on a million shillings in a day with a big decrease of money circulation in the country, WHY?

5. The country is currently divided into two; those opposing and those supporting the handshake, WHY?

6. Government has stalled, the civil service is in panic mode and under pressure, government projects are on a go slow, WHY?

7. Common mwananchi has no food to put on the table and nothing to smile about; from hawkers, quarry operators, matatu industry and all other Kenyans in the different sectors, WHY?

8. Mr President jeshi yako inaumia huku chini na madeni, Wakenya wamefuliza, wako na loan za Tala, Mshwari, and all kinds of loans being offered by the available lending apps na wameshindwa kulipa. Uchumi ni mbaya, WHY?

Conclusion:

The biggest legacy you can leave behind Mr President is a united Jubilee Party. The government currently is formed by your party (Jubilee). Your Excellency a united Jubilee Party will mean a united government.

Re-introduce the list of shame and put publicly all the corrupt officials with the amounts they have stolen. Give them amnesty and make it mandatory for them to build up industries and employ youths for development purposes because when the said stolen monies are recovered they again end up in other people’s pockets.

Mr President instil back confidence to all the civil service and allow them to work with minimal pressure. Government Projects are on a go slow as government officials are afraid to be implicated on this war on corruption.

Rais, hao watu wote wanakuzunguka ni watu wa kiganjo “watu wa order”, na wengine ni watu wa M-PESA na please call me hawajui kuendesha serikali, toa hao watu kabisa na uweke experienced civil servants who will connect you with the entire civil service for a smooth running of government.

Finally Mr President fungulia “magendo“ kidogo angalau biashara na pesa kwa inchi zi circulate.

Some people are just laughing when they see how this Jubilee Government is scrambling down and failing Kenyans.

THE ONLY THING YOU SHOULD BURN IN THIS COUNTRY IS THE USE OF CONTRACEPTIVES AND CONDOMS. WACHA WAMAMA WAZAE KABISA TUFIKE 200 MILLION, WE NEED NUMBERS NDIO TUWEZE KULIPA HII DENI YA CHINA.

Mr President OKOA WAKENYA

