Legislators and MCAs must rise to the occasion on oversight roles

Shares

A number of challenges still face our National and County Assemblies, impeding their effectiveness in discharging their oversight roles, at a huge cost for Kenyans.

This failure at the Parliament level has in effect also diminished the oversight roles of such independent institutions like at the Auditor General and Controller of Budget offices, whose many recommendations on accountability remain ignored over the years.

The challenges range from lack of political will to see through strong public interest bills, sectarian interests overriding public interest on investigations, non-implementation, and enforceability of committee decisions, lack of transparency, limited resources, competencies and time among other reasons.

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to understand how some of the many huge projects that end up being ghost projects pass the various Parliamentary Committees including the Budget, Public Investment, and Public Accountability committees and whether these same organs take the Auditor General’s reports seriously.

And whether there are Cabinet resolutions and papers on some of these mega projects is a discussion for another day.

In our system of Government where Parliament and its various committees remain the main watchdogs over the use of public resources, it is embarrassing that, the executive, both the national and county level remain unchallenged and made to account for the loss of public resources that we are currently witnessing in Kenya.

The Leaders of Governments are rarely put to task; Parliament demanding Cabinet resolutions that approved some investments or policy direction, serious committee grilling over heads of public agencies or ministries over audit queries or corruption among others.

Senators have not done well either- many of the sessions to task Governors over accountability issues at the Counties are normally turned into political dramas.

Key priorities are given to bills fronting by the Executive to fix an issue or those serving to improve to individual welfare issues of Members of Parliament.

Good pro-people bills are progressively diluted at the various legislative stages or abandoned midway and in the most extreme cases killed. Gradually, private members or political party bills have died, while nominated members who would have brought special interest legislation seem lost.

For example, most of the assembles and county offices are not friendly to persons with disabilities but no policies to address such are brought up.

Stories of what happens in Parliamentary committees especially at the Counties are heart-wrenching starting from corruption, brokerage to rent-seeking.

Not sure if committees responsible for tracking the implementation of decisions of the assemblies by the Executives are functional and have anything to report about. Cases are bound where the executive or public agencies have failed to implement the decisions of Parliaments with no repercussions. While Parliaments and their committees have powers, we have not seen them use to enforce their decisions or recommendations.

Other challenges include inadequate technical and support staff, lack of modern infrastructure and technology to facilitate their work while facilities at the assemblies are not friendly for public participation or the media because of a number of inherited buildings from the defunct local governments, which are yet to be modernised.

Such an environment inhibits the Assemblies from tracking the use of public resources, implementation of their recommendations/decisions while in areas such as national security and defense, either national security laws or administrative codes are used to restrict their oversight roles.

At the individual level, bad behaviour by some members has seen them unable to exercise their oversight role in Parliament. A number of them rarely attend sessions, because of attending to Constituencies /ward issues including travelling to their local areas, while some are still involve in professional duties or businesses.

Legislators must prioritise their oversight role as a matter of principle and obligation. They need to spend more time on matters of public interest through Parliaments more than through funerals, especially when elections are still far in 2022.

We desire a robust Parliament that focus on national pro-people issues than its currently; a team that constructively interrogates the decisions of the executive so that it delivers to the people of Kenya.

Assemblies must start using the reward/punishment clauses in the law to force compliance with their decisions and recommendations, while at the same time strengthening their tracking mechanism on the implementation of their decisions.

The Parliamentary Service Commission has a sufficient budget and should enhance support to the members to carry out their duties.

Shares