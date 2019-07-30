Kenya should emulate Dubai’s mobile health and tele-health models to actualise UHC

Shares

While India continues to be the main beneficiary of medical tourists from Kenya, we can learn much from Dubai’s own march towards catching up with the Asian country in this lucrative sector.

According to a report by the https://www.researchandmarkets.com the global medical tourism market size is expected to reach $179.6 billion by 2026, which is a 21.9 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Over the last five years, Dubai has poured billions of shillings in development of smart infrastructure for public transport and water supply and sanitation to attract high-end medical travelers and is now reaching out to citizens of Kenya and other African countries who need specialized medical care.

According to figures provided by Linda Ruhi, a consultant in the Health Tourism Department of the Dubai Health Authority, the city state took in 257,000 health tourists in 2017 alone, who spent $272 million (1.1 billion AED) on medical expenditure. It is now targeting 500,000 medical wellness tourists by 2021.

Kenya’s bid to for sustainable universal health coverage (UHC) can also get a massive boost from adopting similar innovative approaches like mobile health and tele-health available in Dubai courtesy of the Dubai Future Foundation and Dubai Future Accelerators projects, part of as part of its Health Strategy 2021.

The strength of tele-medicine and mobile health lies in their capacity to promote patient engagement and value-based care and allow the medical community to collaborate and share information in real time, something only available at prohibitive cost in top private hospitals in Nairobi.

According to Dr Ibtesam Bastaki, the Director of Investments & Public Private Partnership’s at the Dubai Health Authority, high prevalence of chronic and non–communicable diseases is a key driver of the investment in health services and associated tertiary care expertise and chronic disease management.

Dubai now boasts expertise in the fields of oncology, cardiology, spinal surgery and laparoscopic surgeries. Tele-health technology would also give Kenyan doctors and other medical practitioners access to Dubai’s world-class healthcare facilities for second opinions and care under referral programs.

Kenya is already a key information and communication technology hub in East and Central Africa, rivalled only by Rwanda, making the country a logical target of Dubai’s health tourism plans. But to get a bigger slice of billions in foreign exchange to be had from medical tourism it will need to do more.

Armed with a renewable 90-Day medical tourism visa, patients in Dubai can access the over 90 percent of 3,500 medical facilities that are internationally accredited, including those offering specialized services like stem cell therapy for degenerative conditions via the Dubai Portal for Health Tourism (DXH) initiative.

In addition to investing in infrastructure, government policies that support innovation also play a big role. In the 2018 Cornell INSEAD WIPO Global Innovation Index (GII), Dubai was ranked at 34 with Kenya at 78.

This year’s GII report comes is due and it will be interesting to see how they fare. On top of the 2018 GII index was Switzerland. Rwanda, which is often hyped as a beacon of innovation in East Africa, was only ranked 99th.

The writer is a media consultant and freelance journalist. [email protected]

