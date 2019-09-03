Do not think of running away, there is no crisis in Africa

Shares

Recent articles about African migrants perishing in the Mediterranean Sea as they try to make their way to Europe and cases of stowaways dropping from landing gears of planes to Europe, African women being enslaved in the Middle East where they go to work as domestic workers have tended to portray Africa as a continent on fire and that we are all trying to relocate.

I have bad news for those harbouring such kinds of perceptions – Africa is safe, sound and open for business. Data from various global Institutions show that only about 3 percent of Africans migrate in and outside Africa and that out of this, more than half migrate within Africa.

Africa population is young and vibrant. Owing to various social, economic and political challenges around the continent, some of these young people are up and about looking for better opportunities. The choice of where to go is based on several factors such as colonial history, family ties and perceptions of the west as offering greener pastures. In the process of doing so and also due to increased stringent visa regimes put in place by many western governments for those seeking to travel to their countries, some of these Africans are lured by human trafficking /smuggling syndicates to take extreme routes to those countries.

Truth be told, African countries have leadership challenges that to a large extent weaken the social, political and economic structures in the continent leaving many of their citizens languishing in poverty. A lot of the times, such leaders are sustained in power by forces external to the continent. That aside, Africa is a rich continent with immense and diverse resources. Africa is rich in trade, industry, agriculture, minerals and human resources and most of these are untapped thus creating a huge opportunity for growth.

According to Henley’s World Passport Index, Africa Visa Openness Index and AU’s own regular reports, it is clear that one of the reasons that Africans are not travelling within Africa is because of restrictive visa regimes. In this realization, the African Union has formulated Agenda 2063 dubbed ‘The Africa We Want’ detailing several aspirations and outcomes to be achieved by 2063.

At the moment, there are about 14 Agenda 2063 flagship projects identified by African Union. Out of these, three projects namely; Establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at number 3, the African Passport and Free Movement of People at number 4 & Silencing The Guns by 2020 at number 5, are in my opinion crucial, urgent and warranting immediate attention.

This is because without peace, there can never be any talk of development and if people are not moving and transacting freely within Africa, then we cannot talk of a common market.

In the Africa Development Bank Visa Openness report of 2018, citizens of about 25% of African countries do not require visa to travel across Africa, 24% can get visa on arrival and 51% require visa before travel. Clearly more than half of African countries are faced with restrictive visa regime when travelling across Africa.

There are diverse reasons for this state of affairs but it is working contrary to AU’s agenda 2063 of integrated Africa. Additionally, when Africans cannot travel across the continent with ease, they obviously cannot transact freely thus weakening the dream of one common market for Africa. As we struggle to raise funds to work on other 2063 projects that are capital intensive, we need to quickly dispense with easier ones like the ease of travel by removing all restrictive immigration laws.

With a population of about 1.3 billion people, a big percentage of whom are unemployed, we now, more than ever before, need an integrated Africa that is economically strong and peaceful not only for Africans but also for investors that would want to come over and tap into our immense wealth. A united Africa is a strong Africa that will face the world at equal terms not as underdogs. In order to achieve that however, we need to put our continent in order because only then will everyone else accord us the respect we deserve.

Some of the measures we can take to advance the integrated Africa dream do not even require monetary resources to implement. These low hanging fruits such as waiving visa requirements for Africans to enable them travel with ease across the continent requires just a revision of immigration laws by African states. We only need to look at countries like Rwanda and Seychelles that have embraced this and as a result have reaped the benefits.



George M. Mucee, is the Immigration & Communication Consultant and Practice Leader at Fragomen Kenya.

