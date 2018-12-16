Return on Ethics (ROE): Does your organisation pay attention to this?

Shares

When you or your loved ones fall ill, your wish is that you receive the best possible care. You

would like to be attended to by physicians and nurses that are well trained and who act with

compassion. You also want medicines that have been engineered and manufactured to the

highest level maintaining safety and quality standards so that they reach you in the purest

form. What you do not see is the hundreds of people behind this process whose actions will

have a direct impact on your health. Your hope is that they have acted professionally to

safeguard you and other patients and consumers. When it comes to decisions that affect us

directly, we always want to choose organizations that we believe have our best interests at

heart.

In the recent years we have seen the chaos that can be unleashed when unethical behavior

begins to infect organizations’ cultures. Ultimately, the economics of such behavior exacts a

heavy toll that is often paid in damaged lives, tarnished brands and crippled bottom lines. The

world has witnessed large corporations fail from unethical behavior and some of their actions

have caused harm to their customers who should be the center of everything they do. Stories

of brand value erosion and even product withdrawals are not uncommon. It is only recently

that one of the local dailies carried a story of how public listed companies have seen massive

erosion of their paper wealth largely due to actions of their leaders. The periodic Auditor

General’s reports have also laid bare this fact.

The opposite is also true. There are real, recurring and significant returns, for organizations that

base their actions on a strong sense of ethical conduct. A 2009 research by Ethisphere showed

that the world’s most ethical companies see their stock grow at a rate twice greater than that

of the standard companies evaluating this over a period of time. This makes sense when you

consider that organizations with superior ethical track records can attract the talent and

customers they need to sustain their growth far more easily and with less expense than those

burdened with questionable reputations. Trust is always a vital ingredient in enduring business

relationships, and its importance in today's challenging economic environment cannot be

overstated.

The power of return on ethics is exponential. When any business relationship is established

with trust as its cornerstone, everyone can win. On the other hand, with predatory one-time

encounters that is the economic equivalent of hit and run, nobody wins- in the long run.

Traditionally, companies have been evaluated based on how much profits they generate from a

unit of investment employed or the amounts of assets availed. The two have been termed as

return on investments (ROI) and return on assets (ROA) respectively.

A new concept coined Return on Ethics (RoE) is fast gaining momentum. ROE is really more

mindset than measure, an approach to encouraging the highest standard of business behavior.

It is based on the premise that ethical decision-making can lead to strong performance and

competitive advantage, while unethical decision-making leads to very different outcomes.

And when your most important offering is trust, it's crucial that you have structures and

mechanisms in place to safeguard that trust. The multinational research based pharmaceutical

companies have taken this very seriously and have established formal elements of an ethics

programs that include leaders to guide it, policies and procedures, regular trainings and

feedback mechanisms through hotlines and many others measures.

Locally, Kenya association of pharmaceuticals industries (KAPI) has a code of ethics as a self-

regulation tool for its members. It became the second country in Africa, after South Africa, to

achieve this milestone in a sector where high ethical standards are needed and in fact

demanded.

It is my hope that business leaders and employees in all sectors of our economy will not only

dedicate time and effort thinking about the return on investments (ROI) but now also about

return on ethics (ROE) for their companies and organizations.

(Dr Jack Kileba, is a medical doctor and the chairman of the ethics and compliance at Kenya

Association of Pharmaceutical Industry (KAPI) Email: kapi.secretary@gmail.com)

Shares