Open letter to Kenya’s leaders on Building Bridges Initiative

Shares

H.E THE HON. UHURU KENYATTA, C.G.H.

PRESIDENT REPUBLIC OF KENYA,

STATE HOUSE,

PO BOX 40530,

NAIROBI.

THE DEPUTY PRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KENYA,

HARAMBEE AVENUE

P.O. BOX 74434 – 00200,

NAIROBI, KENYA.

TEL: +254 20 3247000

FORMER PRIME MINISTER,

HON. RAILA AMOLLO ODINGA,

CAPITAL HILL SQUARE, 4TH FLOOR

UPPERHILL NAIROBI.

RE: BUILDING BRIDGES INITIATIVE

I address you to the above captioned.

Following yours and NASA leader Raila Odinga’s meeting on the 9th March 2018 which led to the formation of the taskforce to end hostilities fanned by the controversial elections last year and was gazetted on 24th March 2018 in Gazette Notice No. 5154 more has been seen and less has taken action.

The current architecture of the Building Bridges Initiative remains limited to the personal whims of yourself and Raila, with your private dinner conversations still remaining secret. As such, the project feels like a mouse trap which we Bunge la Mwananchi are being asked to walk into, after which we don’t know what the two of you (principals) will decide to do once they have the country at the place they want to get it to.

If this were not the case, one wonders why you and Raila remain cagey about the details of your conversations, resulting in en-mass conclusions that it all boils down to 2022 and your two families. This in turn takes air out of the initiative, leaving it stillborn.

However, since the country is footing the bill for the exercise, it will not be asking for too much to demand for less opacity from yourself and Raila.

In Kiswahili, we say afichae uchi hazai. As long as you and Raila refuse to demystify the handshake and continue speaking in coded language – an equivalence of you refusing to expose your nakedness – then it’s unrealistic to expect the initiative to yield anything meaningful. Inviting the public to submit memoranda when there is continued suspicion as to the real and perceived motives behind the project will similarly attract a half-hearted sort of engagement, resulting in a spectacularly lost opportunity.

Insofar the taskforce is an illegality as it’s unconstitutional to the laws of the land. The procedure that led to its birth was all against our Kenyan Constitution 2010. Mr President I will refer you to Chapter Nine article 131 (2), facts verily unto to your knowledge and/or agents within your reach.

Mr President, it’s known publicly that this is your last term in office and what you truly need and desire is a “Legacy”, as much as we support the Four Agenda, we are in totally denial that this taskforce will help you and us to achieve the same as its function and mandate is against the open door policy and its structure at large in terms of gender equality is a laughable question and answer to the same statement.

Your Excellency a quick question, who is a youth? Relatively speaking with full disclosure the Fourteen members gazetted do not bring the image and/or dream of a youth as promised by yourself to make the youth an inclusive entity. We know they have told you that all is well in your youth sayings and promises; but as you can see, the youth are no longer at ease. In fact, they might just launch an ‘Operation Okoa Mayouth’ campaign to right things.

UPSHOT

We submit that you entirely look at your promises promised all through as you were seeking the 1st and 2nd term in office. We shall continue supporting you to the fullest vis a vis writing back to you, informing and guiding you as well.

Thank you, Mr President.

HENRY SHITANDA

PRESIDENT

BUNGE LA MWANANCHI

Shares