Unprecedented unity could return our faith in politics

By Tiras Ngahu on Posted on 3 min read shares
Shares

With Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka joining his former NASA colleague Raila Odinga to stand alongside and support President Uhuru Kenyatta in the ongoing fight against corruption and in the achievement of the Big Four agenda, Kenyans are witnessing the type of political unity for the greater good perhaps never seen before in the history of the Republic of Kenya.

Under the partnership move, Kalonzo has revealed that all Wiper lawmakers have been directed to support the government agenda while in Parliament, meaning that they will now join forces with those from Jubilee, ODM and KANU in particularly supporting the agenda under the Building Bridges Initiative.

“After consultations with our greater membership and party structures and in the spirit of a united Kenya, we commit to work with President Kenyatta in his fight against corruption as well as his broad agenda of transforming this country under the Big Four agenda,” Kalonzo said at the party’s headquarters in Karen, Nairobi.

The Wiper leader explained that their decision to work with the government was informed by the handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga on March 9.

This was the handshake, which rocked Kenya and ensured that two former opponents united under a shared and progressive agenda. Now it seems that many other politicians have decided that they want to join the war on corruption and ensure even greater unity.

You may be interested in

Politics

Why the NASA Alliance can be a game changer

3 min read
Politics

How NASA messed itself up right from the beginning

3 min read

Kalonzo was instantly the subject of great praise, demonstrating that the Kenyan people greatly approve of his move. While there are some who criticised his move, they were drowned out by countless others who hailed the move.

While it is important to have a robust opposition in any democracy and informed debate with competing sides, the issue of corruption crosses party, ideological, ethnic and religious lines and thus requires a holistic response.

Thus, it is certainly an issue where it is a case of the more the merrier.

If corruption became a one-party issue or addressed on narrow political terms it would be hard to make a dent in this disease, which unfortunately has permeated every corner of our country for far too long.

The fact that such competitors as Uhuru, Raila and Kalonzo have joined hands and forces to fight corruption sends a great message to both the corrupt and uncorrupt that theft and graft will no longer be tolerated.

This message of unity is one the people have waited for such a long time and it is compelling and attractive.

These are three politicians that were at each other’s throats only last year and there is certainly no love lost between them, so this unity is one based on purpose and not friendship or shared affinity.

It will make all of the necessary but difficult decisions that lie ahead in the fight against corruption easier to pass through. It means that no one party or group of individual politicians will be able to hijack and stymie the laws necessary to achieve the revolution against corruption.

These politicians by this action have demonstrated that they are putting Kenya and Kenyans first and this will also have the added benefit of allowing us to place our faith back in politics and politicians, especially after the divisiveness that has characterised our politics for too many generations.

It is hard for many of us Kenyans to remember a time when it seemed like politicians put the people before their own narrow interests and ambitions, but in this episode, we see a clear example of it and it has come at a vital time.

While there are still some years before the next elections, our leading politicians are showing that this is not a move to engender votes, support or necessarily attention, but to join hands in a united fight against a common enemy.

The Kenyan public has responded in kind to this type of unity and has sent their messages of approval. This approval will have a long term effect on politics in Kenya and how it is perceived by the average citizen.

This might be a by-product of the war against corruption, but it is an essential one.

Shares

Most Popular

Latest

Unprecedented unity could return our faith in politics

Tiras Ngahu 3 min read

Kenya should not gamble with Energy Security

Martin Macharia 4 min read

From Twitter to the matatu, this is a group effort

Sarah Korere 3 min read
Opinion

Uhuru’s war to make Kenya a better place more than just about graft

GODFREY OKOTH 3 min read
Opinion

The birth pangs of a new Kenya

NAISULA LESUUDA 3 min read
Featured

Hotels should cash in on thriving domestic tourism for second half of 2018

Bobby Kamani 3 min read
Opinion

Corrupt officials feel the pinch, as pride is slowly restored

Sarah Korere 3 min read
Opinion

The role of the people in the war against corruption

GODFREY OKOTH 3 min read
Opinion

DPP Haji’s tough stance against corruption is winning many plaudits

NAISULA LESUUDA 3 min read
Opinion

Uhuru means business in graft fight

Sarah Korere 3 min read
© 2017 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved
Hit enter to search or ESC to close