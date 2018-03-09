zayn malik 21

Ivy Mang'eli
Ivy Mang'eli is a graduate of Daystar University. She is passionate about youth affairs and social development

Related Articles

Learn sleek dance moves on Orange BYS Google hangout

Britney Spears Can’t Keep Up With Fittest Celebrity Khloe Kardashian

Blaze reaches out to youth, launching the first of 7 Campus Experience Zones

© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved