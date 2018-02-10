Zayn Malik records song in Hindi

Shares

Zayn Malik has recorded his first full song in Hindi.

The former One Direction star has been experimenting with the language and writing in Urdu, a Persianised register of the Hindustani dialect.

The 25-year-old singer – whose father is British Pakistani – has also done a track with Grammy-winning Bollywood soundtrack composer, AR Rahman, that’s expected to feature in a forthcoming film. Speaking to Indian Fashion magazine, Zayn said: “It’s one of the first songs I’ve sung in full Hindi, so it’s going to be cool to see what the response to that is. There’s definitely a lot of Urdu; some nice qawwali sounds. There might even be some bhangra vibes. I have worked with AR Rahman on one song.”

The dark-haired hunk recently shared a preview of a new song about his girlfriend Gigi Hadid being the only woman he needs. The British star – who has been dating the stunning American model for over two years – shared the snippet of the track on his Instagram profile.

He sings: “She’s all the woman I need.” He also shared a video of him playing the acoustic guitar on the photo-sharing app, with the caption: “jamming” Over the top of the instrument, he sings: “I see you every night, always on my mind. Always on my mind/I know you are mine.”

It comes after the ‘Still Got Time’ hitmaker registered a new song called ‘Hurt’.

Zayn appears as the owner of the track on a BMI listing, whilst a host of major songwriters and producer BURNS have been credited for their involvement.

Among the names are Andrew Watt and Ali Tamposi – who co-wrote Camila Cabello’s huge hit ‘Havana’ – Chloe Angelides, known for working with Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, and Britney Spears collaborator The DJ Burns.

The track, when released, will follow two mega collaborations from the 24-year-old musician in the form of ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ with Sia and ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ with Taylor Swift.

Zayn has been keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to his second record – the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Mind of Mine’ – but admitted he’s “kind of finalized it”.