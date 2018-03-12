Will.i.am to perform at LA Olympics

Shares

Will.i.am wants to perform at the Olympics in Los Angeles.

The Black Eyed Peas singer has admitted he’d love nothing more than to open or close the ceremony at the forthcoming international multi-sport event in his hometown – even though it won’t be arriving in California until 2028.

Appearing on the British TV show ‘The Last Leg’, he said when asked if he’d perform at the LA Olympics: “Any type of raising up the energy level and showing love, why not? America is in a weird place right now, but I think we’re gonna get out of it.”

However, the last time a member of the Black Eyed Peas performed at a sporting event was last month when Fergie sang the US national anthem at the NBA All-Star game.

The 42-year-old singer performed the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ at Los Angeles’ Staples Center ahead of the annual exhibition basketball match and was slammed for the rendition by celebrities and viewers alike. She has issued a formal statement in which she apologized for the slowed-down and divisive performance, stating she “tried her best” to do something different.

In her statement, she said: “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly, this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Not everyone slammed Fergie’s performance though, as Mariah Carey – who had her fair share of criticism after her New Year’s Eve performance in 2016 was slammed when it was plagued by technical difficulties – offered words of wisdom to the fellow singer when she told her to ignore the haters.

When asked if she had any advice for Fergie, 47-year-old Mariah simply said: “Darling, no one needs to listen to that [criticism]!”