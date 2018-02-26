WATCH: Zari spills the tea on her relationship with Diamond on BBC interview

Shares

Zari Hassan has officially put an end to her relationship with Diamond Platnumz.

Zarinah took to BBC Swahili for an interview to share her side of the very public break up between herself and award-winning Bongo artist Diamond Platinumz. The duo’s relationship troubles became very public as it became common knowledge that Diamond cheated on the Ugandan-born businesswoman with a Tanzanian beauty Hamisa Mobeto. The public apology only seemed to the tip of the iceberg, as the iconic couple began to unravel before the public.

Revealing that the couple has been estranged for weeks, Zari spoke out saying that the various cases of infidelity and disrespect drove her to the edge. In an Instagram post, Zari shared that she had finally filed for a divorce to her 3.6M followers. Putting up an image of a black rose, Zari captioned it “…I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised. We are separating as partners but not as parents.”

Now keen to move on, boss lady Zari highlighted various changes in her relationship with Diamond in the BBC interview. In the sit-down interview she stated:

She will be splitting time between Tanzania and South Africa. Zari is not interested in any further contact with Diamond Platinumz, breaking ties completely. Zari will always encourage Diamond’s children to visit him, fostering a great co-parenting relationship with Diamond. She does not expect any child support from her millionaire ex-husband Platnumz. Finally, Zari is keen to work on herself, avoiding the dating scene for the foreseeable future.

Watch the full interview below: