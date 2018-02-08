WATCH: Will Smith celebrates son’s achievement with funny parody

Shares

Will Smith a celebrated icon has taken an unconventional route to celebrate his son’s achievement.

Jaden Smith, Will Smith’s second son just gained 100, 000, 000 streams of his track “Icon.” 19-year-old Jaden release his album titled “Syre: A beautiful confusion” in 2017 which had his talented recognized worldwide. Previously winning several awards as an actor, he also received a Male EMA Futures Award in 2016. With the more recent announcement for 100M streams for the track “Icon” Smith went on to thank fans and the streaming service Spotify for their support.

