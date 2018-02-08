Home > Entertainment > WATCH: Will Smith celebrates son’s achievement with funny parody

WATCH: Will Smith celebrates son’s achievement with funny parody

Capital Campus
Shares

Will Smith a celebrated icon has taken an unconventional route to celebrate his son’s achievement.

Jaden Smith,  Will Smith’s second son just gained 100, 000, 000 streams of his track “Icon.” 19-year-old Jaden release his album titled “Syre: A beautiful confusion” in 2017 which had his talented recognized worldwide. Previously winning several awards as an actor, he also received a Male EMA Futures Award in 2016. With the more recent announcement for 100M streams for the track “Icon” Smith went on to thank fans and the streaming service Spotify for their support.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: WATCH: Will Smith shares his 10 secrets to success

Shares
Capital Campus
Get all the info you need about campuses and colleges in Kenya and beyond. Jobs, internships, college sports, career advice, student politics and leadership, finances and much more

Related Articles

Wakanda characters immortalized as Lupita Nyong’o gets emoji

Anti-Trump Lipstick Launched Revolting Against 45th President

Orange BYS Kisumu Finals Attracts Dance Crew from Turkana

© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved