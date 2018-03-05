WATCH: Top reggae releases to warm up to in March 2k18

Shares

The month of March has kicked off on a high with great reggae releases. For those who appreciate great lyrics and an uplifting beat, here are the top 3 releases in March.

1.Chronixx- I Can

The track is unexpected from Jamaica’s finest, Chronixx. The track that is reminiscent of the Coldplay- Beyonce collaboration track “Hymn for the Weekend” takes on a different feel from the roots reggae feel Chronnix is known for. As Chronixx strikes the piano key, the track’s visuals tell a great story and the instrumentals are progressive, making for an easy listen. Powerful lyrics and dynamic talent, this track could easily earn Chronixx a Grammy.

2.Tarrus Riley, Konshens- Simple Blessings

The collaboration is a perfect match of talent and music styling. The video shot in the Jamaican mountains is simple yet impactful, just like the lyrics. The track is a call to all to practice gratitude and appreciate the simple things.

3.Jah Cure – Cruzing

A classic Jah Cure track, the self-proclaimed King of lover’s rock release “Cruzing” is not yet officially out. However, the leaked sample has fans anticipating the return of Jah Cure whose last album “The Cure” was released in 2015.