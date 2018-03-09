SAUTI SOL 1

Ivy Mang'eli
Ivy Mang'eli is a graduate of Daystar University. She is passionate about youth affairs and social development

Related Articles

Kevin Spacey’s Career Takes A Nose-Dive After Sexual Accusation

Nairobi Innovation Week hopes to attract investor attention

Migos Take A Stab At Nigerians

© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved