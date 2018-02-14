WATCH: Sauti Sol offers the perfect Valentine’s gift for fans ‘Afrikan Star’

Shares

Everyone’s favorite foursome is back again.

Sauti Sol just released a new collaboration with Nigerian star Burna Boy.

The talented group has had several hits including the most recent release being Girl Next Door featuring Naija songstress Tiwa Savage. The track “Afrikan Star” has a mellow sound, with an enchanting rhythm. The perfect release for lovers this Valentine’s Day, the track is full of dynamic melodies coupled with the arresting vocals of reggae- dancehall star Burna Boy.

Sauti Sol has released 3 albums so far, with their last “Live and Die in Afrika” being made available to the public in 2012. Now with a new album planned for release, the soulful group has been releasing hit after hit as anticipation for their newest LP #AfrikanSauce builds ahead of its release in 2018. “Afrikan Star” is the third release from the album, with all three tracks featuring collaborations with Nigerian musicians.