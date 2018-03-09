Thumbnail 4

Ivy Mang'eli
Ivy Mang'eli is a graduate of Daystar University. She is passionate about youth affairs and social development

Related Articles

Former street boy finds internship ‘opportunity’ at the Supreme Court

On the eve of Vals, World Condom Day

Airline Has People Thinking Lupita Nyong’o Is Not Kenyan

© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved