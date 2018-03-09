janelle-monae-c2

Ivy Mang'eli
Ivy Mang'eli is a graduate of Daystar University. She is passionate about youth affairs and social development

Related Articles

From Management Trainee to KPA boss: A journey through Catherine Mturi’s career

Kenyatta University announces 100 undergraduate scholarships for 2013

Asia gains as Africa falters in latest Uni ranking

© 2018 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved